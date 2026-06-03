ILMN Stock Jumps 98.7% in a Year: What's Powering the Surge?

Illumina ILMN has been on a strong run over the past year, with its shares soaring 98.7%. The performance far exceeds the industry’s 15.9% gain and the S&P 500 Composite’s 31.3% rise.

ILMN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Following the spin-off of GRAIL in June 2024, the company has centered its strategy on the core sequencing franchise while scaling into adjacent multiomics and data offerings. Broader adoption of NGS-based testing remains a tailwind for Illumina, particularly in the clinical end markets. Its liquidity position remains adequate to navigate near-term business volatility.

San Diego, CA.-based Illumina provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. Its customers include leading genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic and consumer genomics companies. Outside the United States, Illumina has sales offices throughout Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil, as well as manufacturing and research facilities in Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Factors Fueling ILMN’s Price Rally

The rally in the company’s share price can be linked to its strong progress in executing its post-GRAIL spin-off strategic roadmap. Illumina remains focused on returning to durable growth and higher profitability, aiming for high-single-digit revenue growth by 2027, along with double-digits to teens annual earnings per share (EPS) growth, anchored by its roadmap of boosting the core sequencing business, expanding multiomics, and building services, data and software capabilities. First-quarter 2026 results reinforced that direction, with revenues, margins and adjusted EPS exceeding guidance. Growth was recorded across all regions, excluding China.



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The core sequencing business remains anchored by NovaSeq X. First-quarter 2026 placements exceeded 80 units, around 20 more than the prior-year quarter and above the company’s targeted quarterly range. Transition progress also continued, with approximately 82% of volumes and 55% of revenues transitioned to NovaSeq X in the quarter, and roughly 90% of research and applied volume now on the platform.

Illumina continues to benefit from the broader adoption of NGS-based testing, with clinical markets now representing the majority of sequencing consumables revenues. Management cited continued adoption of sequencing-based diagnostics and growing use of sequencing-intensive tests, including comprehensive genomic profiling and whole genome sequencing, as drivers of higher sequencing intensity. Clinical sequencing consumables demand grew 20%, excluding China, for the second consecutive quarter, and management continues to expect most clinical volumes to transition to NovaSeq X by the end of 2026. Illumina’s oncology menu continues to expand as customers scale sequencing in clinical decision-making and in new trials that require larger information sets.

At the quarter-end, Illumina reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion, while current debt remained stable at $499 million. The company maintains adequate liquidity and coverage to fund operations and navigate near-term volatility without balance sheet strain.

What Ails ILMN?

Illumina continues to operate in a higher-cost environment shaped by tariffs and supply-chain inflation, which can affect both demand and margins. The company also faces constrained demand in Greater China amid ongoing regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty, keeping the region out of step with the rest of the business.

A Glance at ILMN’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ILMN’s 2026 and 2027 EPS calls for growth of 7.1% and 13.6%, respectively. Over the past 60 days, the consensus mark for the company's 2026 EPS has edged up 0.8%.

Revenues are projected to increase 5.1% in 2026 from the 2025 levels, followed by another 5.9% gain in 2027.

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

Globus Medical has an earnings yield of 6.1% compared to the industry’s negative 1.1% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. GMED shares have rallied 31.1% against the industry’s 4.2% fall over the past year.

GMED sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Align Technology, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% for fiscal 2026 compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. Shares of the company have dropped 7% compared to the industry’s 3% rise. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has an earnings yield of 15.7% against the industry’s negative 15.7% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 20.1% against the industry’s 4.1% decline over the past year.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.