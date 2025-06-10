$ILMN stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ILMN stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $82,223,513 of trading volume.

$ILMN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ILMN:

$ILMN insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380

$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 348 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 549 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ILMN Government Contracts

We have seen $32,734,794 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.

$ILMN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/15/2025

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

$ILMN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $140.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $185.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025

