$ILMN stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ILMN stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $44,701,779 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ILMN:
$ILMN Insider Trading Activity
$ILMN insiders have traded $ILMN stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JACOB THAYSEN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 7 purchases buying 12,350 shares for an estimated $998,674 and 0 sales.
- ANKUR DHINGRA (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 6,100 shares for an estimated $495,380
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ILMN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 343 institutional investors add shares of $ILMN stock to their portfolio, and 545 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BESSEMER GROUP INC removed 1,340,712 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,372,090
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP added 1,309,114 shares (+433.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,936,903
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,093,191 shares (-52.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,083,113
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,053,709 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $83,601,272
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,031,908 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $81,871,580
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 996,589 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,069,371
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA removed 978,414 shares (-82.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,627,366
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ILMN Government Contracts
We have seen $32,791,626 of award payments to $ILMN over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- ILLUMINA INC., TO PROVIDE REAGENTS AND CONSUMABLES: $1,184,215
- ILLUMINA REAGENT KITS: $872,996
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR REAGENTS AND SERVICE SUPPORT PLANS.: $668,201
- PURCHASE NEXTSEQ 2000 SEQUENCING SYSTEM & BRONZE SUPPORT PLAN FOR THE NOAA FISHERIES, SOUTHWEST FISHERIES S...: $658,767
- ILLUMINA REAGENT CHEMISTRY KITS: $647,412
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
$ILMN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $ILMN stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ILMN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS H. KEAN, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/01 and 0 sales.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$ILMN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ILMN in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/11/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ILMN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ILMN forecast page.
$ILMN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ILMN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ILMN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $135.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $90.0 on 03/05/2025
- Luke Sergott from Barclays set a target price of $130.0 on 02/03/2025
- Eve Burstein from Bernstein set a target price of $140.0 on 01/10/2025
- Vijay Kumar from Evercore ISI set a target price of $180.0 on 01/02/2025
You can track data on $ILMN on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.