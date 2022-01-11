ILMN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $423.25, changing hands as high as $424.62 per share. Illumina Inc shares are currently trading up about 17% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ILMN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ILMN's low point in its 52 week range is $341.03 per share, with $555.77 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $423.80. The ILMN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

