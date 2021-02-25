Illycaffe to consider listing in coming years, family to keep control - Chairman

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Joining the stock market is one of the options that illycaffe will consider in "a matter of years", its Chairman Andrea Illy told Reuters, adding his family would not relinquish the control of the premium coffee maker in case of a listing.

The espresso specialist on Thursday said it had finalised the sale of 20% of its capital to private equity fund Rhone Capital in a deal marking the opening up of the company to a non-family investor for the first time since its foundation in 1933.

Andrea Illy said the company would close the 2020 financial year "in the black" despite a fall in coffee consumption in bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.