Commodities

Illycaffè nine-month core profit up despite 20% increase in costs

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

November 02, 2022 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by Elisa Anzolin for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italian premium coffee maker Illycaffè said on Wednesday its revenues rose 15% and its core profit improved in the first nine months of the year despite a 20% increase in raw materials and logistics costs.

The group, which is planning to go public by 2026, expects a double digit jump in revenues and a growth in profitability this year.

Illycaffè said its revenues were helped by a recovery of out-of-home consumption and they grew 32% in the Unites States, a key market in the group's strategy.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter