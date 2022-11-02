Illycaffè nine-month core profit up despite 20% increase in costs

MILAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Italian premium coffee maker Illycaffè said on Wednesday its revenues rose 15% and its core profit improved in the first nine months of the year despite a 20% increase in raw materials and logistics costs.

The group, which is planning to go public by 2026, expects a double digit jump in revenues and a growth in profitability this year.

Illycaffè said its revenues were helped by a recovery of out-of-home consumption and they grew 32% in the Unites States, a key market in the group's strategy.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing Federico Maccioni)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.