Illycaffe clinches alliance with Rhone Capital, eyes IPO

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Premium coffee maker illycaffe said on Thursday it completed the sale of a 20% of its capital to U.S. private equity firm Rhone Capital, adding that future expansion could also entail an initial public offering.

The transaction with Rhone Capital is aimed at speeding up the group's future growth and marks the opening up of illycaffe's capital to a non-family investor for the first time since its foundation in 1933.

