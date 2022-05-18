Illumina's (ILMN) GRAIL, Intermountain Healthcare Expand Tie-Up

Illumina, Inc. ILMN announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, GRAIL expanded the partnership with Intermountain Healthcare to provide Galleri — a multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test — to eligible patients in Utah. Galleri, which is GRAIL’s MCED blood test, will be offered in addition to the existing single cancer screenings to accelerate cancer care delivery through early detection.

Few Words on Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare, based in Utah, is a not-for-profit health system with 33 hospitals and more than 3,800 physicians. The company is dedicated to enhancing community health by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs.

More on the News

Beginning in May 2022, Intermountain Healthcare will provide the Galleri MCED test to eligible health system patients at high risk for cancer, such as adults of more than 50 years old or with additional risk factors. Apart from this, the test will be accessible to eligible employees and their families who are enrolled in a company-sponsored health plan.

Moreover, Intermountain Healthcare is a partner in the interventional PATHFINDER study, assessing the implementation and performance of the Galleri test in a clinical care setting. The initial results from PATHFINDER were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology, highlighting the potential real-world ability of the Galleri test to find deadly cancers earlier.

Strategic Implications

As it is known that early detection can improve cancer outcomes and both companies are taking proactive measures through preventive screening to enhance health outcomes. Through the sustained partnership, both companies will be able to provide additional resources to detect cancer in its early, more treatable stages, directly aligning with the companies’ commitment to helping people live the healthiest lives possible.

Industry Prospects

Per Reports and Data, the global cancer diagnostics market size was $163.84 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $268.10 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3%.

The growing prevalence of various types of cancer across the globe, rising public awareness about the importance of early cancer diagnosis, and technological developments in diagnostic systems are the major factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, GRAIL entered an agreement with Point32Health to partner on a two-phased pilot of Galleri multi-cancer early detection blood test. Per GRAIL management, by working with Point32Health, GRAIL is making considerable progress aligning with forward-looking companies to detect cancer early when treatments are more effective and there is the potential for a cure.

In January 2022, Illumina collaborated with National Cancer Center Japan for an international joint research project that will utilize Illumina's high-throughput DNA sequencing to assess the blood-based genomic profile and clinical information of patients living with nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The study will be referred to as part of the Asian Multicenter Prospective Study of Circulating Tumor DNA Sequencing.

Price Performance

Shares of Illumina have lost 37.1% in a year compared with the industry's decline of 36.1%.

