Illumina's Cancer Biomarker Test With Two Companion Diagnostics Gets FDA Approval

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday announced Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its in vitro diagnostic (IVD) TruSight Oncology (TSO) Comprehensive test and its first two companion diagnostic (CDx) indications.

This single test interrogates over 500 genes to profile a patient's solid tumor, helping to increase the likelihood of identifying an immuno-oncology biomarker or clinically actionable biomarkers that enable targeted therapy options or clinical trial enrollment.

TSO Comprehensive is FDA approved as a CDx to identify adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors who are positive for neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) gene fusions that may benefit from treatment with Bayer's VITRAKVI (larotrectinib).

The test is also approved to identify adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) that may benefit from treatment with Lilly's RETEVMO (selpercatinib).

"FDA approval for TruSight Oncology Comprehensive with accompanying companion diagnostics marks an awaited milestone for our oncology customers and community," said Everett Cunningham, chief commercial officer of Illumina. "We are committed to partnering with industry leaders like Bayer and Lilly to advance cancer diagnostics and help broaden access to precision oncology for more patients."

