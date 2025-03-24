Illumina's AGD Project Completes 250,000 Whole Genomes: Stock to Gain?

Illumina, Inc. ILMN and Nashville Biosciences, LLC (NashBio) recently announced that 250,000 whole genomes have been sequenced for the Alliance for Genomic Discovery (AGD) initiative. The insights from the AGD database are being used to speed up drug target discovery, therapeutic research and clinical development.

Co-launched with NashBio in 2022, Illumina’s AGD initiative is a multiyear endeavor to accelerate the development of therapeutics through large-scale genomics and the establishment of a preeminent clinical genomic resource.

ILMN Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the announcement on March 19, ILMN shares jumped 3.2% to close at $87.66 last Friday. With the AGD initiative delivering on its promise of unlocking discoveries, Illumina now aims to build on this success by adding multiomic measurements to drive advances in therapeutic development. Accordingly, we expect the latest development to boost market sentiment toward ILMN stock.

Illumina presently has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion. The company’s earnings yield of 5.1% sits comfortably against the industry’s -33.6% yield. It delivered an earnings beat of 106.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on the Latest AGD Milestone

Illumina attributes the rapid achievement of this major milestone to its strategic collaborations across the ecosystem, emphasizing their value to drive solid progress in biological and therapeutic discovery. The AGD began sequencing to develop its clinical genomic database in January 2023, and was projected to complete it later in 2025. The resulting AGD dataset is being made available to the AGD’s eight biopharma members — AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), GSK and Novo Nordisk — using Illumina Connected Analytics as a shared research tool and data platform.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

De-identified DNA samples were provided by NashBio from Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s (VUMC) BioVU biobank and sequenced by deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, using Illumina's complete, end-to-end sequencing workflow including the DRAGEN analysis pipeline, and integrated with de-identified longitudinal clinical phenotype data derived from VUMC's electronic health record data.

The data generated through AGD will provide a dynamic research platform for years to come and has already yielded initial novel target discoveries and validations by biopharma company members across autoimmune, liver fibrotic and metabolic diseases. In the next phase of AGD, its members plan to further expand the breadth, depth and diversity of the dataset by adding multiomic layers, leveraging Illumina’s expanding portfolio of multiomic capabilities.

Industry Prospects Favor ILMN

The global genomics market was valued at $32.65 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 16.5% by 2030, according to a Grand View Research report. The growth of the market is mainly due to rising demand for gene therapy, personalized medicine, drug discovery, increasing cancer incidence and a significant increase in demand for consumer genomics in recent years.

More Updates From Illumina

Last month, Illumina unveiled a series of roadmap innovations, establishing the industry's largest portfolio of omics solutions and sequencing applications. The solutions — spanning genomics, spatial transcriptomics, single cell analysis, CRISPR technologies, epigenetics and data analytics software — will enable researchers to derive breakthrough insights around the drivers of disease.

ILMN Stock Price Performance

Over the past three months, ILMN shares have declined 35.1% against the industry’s 2.2% growth.

Illumina’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Illumina currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Hims & Hers Health HIMS, Boston Scientific BSX and Cardinal Health CAH. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s 2025 earnings per share have jumped 21.2% to 63 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have surged 113% in the past year against the industry’s 10.8% fall. Its earnings yield of 1.8% also outpaces the industry’s -4.6% yield. HIMS’ earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, matched in one and missed on another occasion, the average surprise being 40.4%.

Boston Scientific shares have rallied 49.6% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have remained constant at $2.85 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.3%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 7.7%.

Estimates for Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2025 earnings per share have increased 1 cent to $7.94 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 18.8% in the past year against the industry’s 3.5% fall. CAH’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 10.3%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.