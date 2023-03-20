Markets
Illumina: Icahn's Director Nominees Do Not Add Value To Board

(RTTNews) - Illumina (ILMN) issued a response to Carl Icahn's public statements and letters to the company's shareholders. Illumina said its Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee interviewed each of Icahn's nominees and found that they lacked relevant skills and experience.

"By adding Icahn's director nominees, who lack experience in, and knowledge of, the business and industry, Illumina risks jeopardizing the long-term success of its core franchise which is primed to achieve rich, long-term shareholder returns over the next several years and beyond," Illumina stated.

Illumina also noted that it is moving as quickly as possible to work through the legal and regulatory processes to maximize value for shareholders with respect to GRAIL, including defining the conditions and options of a potential divestiture.

