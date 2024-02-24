Illumina (XTRA:ILU) Price Target Increased by 12.24% to 145.73

The average one-year price target for Illumina (XTRA:ILU) has been revised to 145.73 / share. This is an increase of 12.24% from the prior estimate of 129.84 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 79.45 to a high of 250.69 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.52% from the latest reported closing price of 117.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Illumina. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ILU is 0.27%, a decrease of 10.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 163,590K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edgewood Management holds 6,878K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,576K shares, representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 5,276K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,470K shares, representing a decrease of 98.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 55.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,933K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,930K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 23.95% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 4,425K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,008K shares, representing an increase of 9.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 66.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 4,402K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing a decrease of 7.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ILU by 71.96% over the last quarter.

