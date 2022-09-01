Illumina wins case against U.S. FTC on Grail purchase - WSJ

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A judge has ruled in favor of Illumina Inc ILMN.O in its acquisition of Grail Inc GRAL.O dealing a blow to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's efforts to unwind the multi-billion-dollar deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FTC had sought to stop Illumina's $7.1 billion proposed acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail, alleging it would harm innovation and boost prices.

Illumina and Grail did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

