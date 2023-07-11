Illumina to face record EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for Grail deal, source says

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina ILMN.O will face a record EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for closing its takeover of Grail GRAL.O before it secured EU antitrust approval, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in January that the European Commission is set to hand out a fine of up to 10% of Illumina's global turnover, the maximum allowed under EU merger rules.

Illumina last year set aside $453 million for a potential EU fine.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese Editing by Chris Reese)

