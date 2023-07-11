Illumina to face record EU antitrust fine for Grail deal, source says

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. genetic testing company Illumina ILMN.O will face a record EU antitrust fine on Wednesday for closing its takeover of Grail GRAL.O before it secured approval from EU regulators, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Reuters reported in January that the European Commission is set to hand out a fine of up to 10% of Illumina's global revenue, the maximum allowed under EU merger rules.

Illumina last year set aside $453 million for a potential EU fine.

The European Commission, which eventually blocked the deal on anti-competitive concerns, declined to comment. It has taken a tough line against the practice of closing deals prior to final regulatory approval, fining several companies in the past for the offence.

Illumina has challenged the EU's veto of the deal, its decision to examine the case despite falling short of the revenue threshold for scrutiny, as well as the EU order to keep Grail separate so that it can unwind the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.