Illumina to divest Grail within a year if it does not win challenge in EU court

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Illumina ILMN.O said on Friday it would divest cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O in 12 months, according to the terms of the order by the European Commission, if it does not win its challenge in court.

Under the terms of the commission's orders, the U.S. life sciences company may extend the timeframe by three months and will be permitted to explore options which include, but are not limited to, a third-party sale or a capital markets transaction.

Illumina is required to continue to fund Grail until it divests it.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

