News & Insights

BioTech
ILMN

Illumina to divest Grail within a year if it does not win challenge in EU court

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 13, 2023 — 02:33 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 3

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Illumina ILMN.O said on Friday it would divest cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O in 12 months, according to the terms of the order by the European Commission, if it does not win its challenge in court.

Under the terms of the commission's orders, the U.S. life sciences company may extend the timeframe by three months and will be permitted to explore options which include, but are not limited to, a third-party sale or a capital markets transaction.

Illumina is required to continue to fund Grail until it divests it.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.