Illumina to divest Grail if it loses final court appeals in US or EU

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

October 11, 2023 — 04:22 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O said on Wednesday it will divest cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O if the U.S. life sciences company loses the final appeals in U.S. or European courts.

The divestiture of Grail will take place as expeditiously as possible if the company loses either of the final appeals.

Illumina completed its $7.1 billion takeover of Grail in August 2021, without securing the EU regulatory approval. The genetic testing company was fined a record 432 million euros ($476 million) by the EU earlier this year over the deal.

