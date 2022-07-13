Illumina to appeal EU court ruling on Grail deal

BioTech
LUXEMBOURG, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. life sciences company Illumina ILMN.O said on Wednesday that it will appeal an EU court decision affirming EU antitrust regulators' right to examine its acquisition of Grail GRAL.O.

The General Court, Europe's second-highest, said the European Commission has the competence to scrutinise the deal following a request from EU countries.

"We will appeal today's decision to the EU Court of Justice," Illumina said in an email.

"We are committed to showing that this deal is not only pro-competitive, but that it will also usher in a transformational new phase in the detection and treatment of cancer by facilitating equal and affordable access to the life-saving early cancer detection test sold by Grail," it said.

