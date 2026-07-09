Illumina Stock Gains 43.7% in 2026: What's Powering the Rally?

Illumina ILMN has delivered an impressive performance in 2026, with its shares rising 43.7% year to date. The stock has significantly outpaced the industry’s 7.5% gain and the S&P 500 composite’s 10% rise.

Carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, the renowned genomics company continues to execute on its strategy to drive durable growth and higher profitability. Growing sequencing intensity across the clinical end-markets continues to support Illumina’s growth. Balance sheet strength remains another key positive for the company.

San Diego, CA.-based Illumina Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. The products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. Its customers include leading genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic and consumer genomics companies. The company’s sequencing technology, sequencing by synthesis (SBS), is widely adopted worldwide and supports both single-read and paired-end libraries.

Key Drivers Behind ILMN's Price Rally

Since spinning off GRAIL in June 2024, Illumina has continued to center its strategy on the core sequencing franchise while scaling into adjacent multiomics and data offerings. The company is targeting a return to durable growth and higher profitability, with goals of high-single-digit revenue growth by 2027 and annual earnings per share (EPS) growth in the double-digits to teens. The strategy appears to be gaining traction, with first-quarter 2026 revenues, margins and non-GAAP EPS all exceeding management’s guidance.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Broader adoption of NGS-based testing remains a key growth driver for Illumina. Clinical end-markets generated the majority of sequencing consumables revenues in first-quarter 2026, supported by the continued adoption of sequencing-based diagnostics and the growing use of sequencing-intensive tests, including comprehensive genomic profiling and whole genome sequencing, as drivers of higher sequencing intensity. Excluding China, clinical sequencing consumables demand increased 20% for the second straight quarter.

NovaSeq X placements in the quarter exceeded 80 units, around 20 more than a year ago and above the company’s targeted quarterly range. Transition progress also continued, with approximately 82% of volumes and 55% of revenues migrated to the platform, while roughly 90% of research and applied volume now runs on NovaSeq X. Management continues to plan for average quarterly NovaSeq X placements of 50 to 60 through 2026 while investing to scale supply given the current pipeline. Meanwhile, Illumina continues to expand its oncology menu as customers scale sequencing in clinical decision-making and in new trials that require larger information sets.

ILMN’s balance sheet also remains in solid shape. The company exited the first quarter of 2026 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.09 billion compared with $1.42 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2025. Current debt was $499 million, unchanged sequentially, while long-term debt remained $1.49 billion.

Key Risks for Illumina

The company continues to operate in a higher-cost environment shaped by tariffs and supply-chain inflation, which can affect both demand and margins. It also faces constrained demand in Greater China amid ongoing regulatory and geopolitical uncertainty, keeping the region out of step with the rest of the business.

A Look at ILMN’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects Illumina's 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) at $5.19 and $5.86, reflecting year-over-year growth of 7.2% and 12.9%, respectively. The consensus estimate for 2026 EPS has moved 0.4% higher over the past 30 days.

Revenues are expected to increase 5.1% to $4.56 billion in 2026, followed by another 6.2% increase to $4.85 billion in 2027.

Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are IDEXX Laboratories IDXX, Align Technology ALGN and Integra LifeSciences IART.

IDEXX Laboratories has an earnings yield of 2.6% compared to the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 26.3%. IDXX shares have rallied 2.7% against the industry’s 8.2% decline over the past year.

IDXX carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Align Technology, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.3% compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth. Shares of the company have dipped 14.5% against the industry’s 10.5% growth. ALGN’s earnings outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 7.8%.

Integra LifeSciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has an earnings yield of 13.7% against the industry’s negative 3% yield. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 16.7%. IART shares have rallied 31.4% against the industry’s 8.2% decline over the past year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.