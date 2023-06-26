News & Insights

BioTech
ILMN

Illumina starts job cuts, exit office space to rein in costs

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

June 26, 2023 — 05:26 pm EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 3, details on charges in paragraph 4

June 26 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O has commenced job cuts, the genetic sequencing equipment maker said on Monday, as it looks to cushion the impact of sticky inflation and a strong dollar on its business.

The company also intends to further cut workforce in the third quarter and exit its office in California as part of a plan to reduce annualized run rate expenses by more than $100 million in 2023.

Illumina, which had engaged in a proxy battle with activist investor Carl Icahn, earlier this month said CEO Francis deSouza had stepped down.

The reduction in workforce commenced on June 21 and will result in charges of about $25 to $35 million, the company said, with majority incurred in the second quarter.

Illumina's core global workforce comprised about 10,200 full-time employees as of Jan. 1, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.