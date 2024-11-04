Illumina sees Q4 core revenue ~$1.07B, consensus $1.11B

16:08 EST Illumina (ILMN) sees Q4 core revenue ~$1.07B, consensus $1.11B

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ILMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.