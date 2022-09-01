BioTech
ILMN

Illumina says judge rules $7.1 bln Grail deal will not hurt competition

Contributor
Diane Bartz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

Illumina Inc, a U.S. maker of genetic analysis equipment, said on Thursday an administrative judge has ruled that its acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail Inc will not hurt competition, allowing the deal to move forward.

Adds detail from Illumina; background on case

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O, a U.S. maker of genetic analysis equipment, said on Thursday an administrative judge has ruled that its acquisition of cancer detection test maker Grail Inc GRAL.O will not hurt competition, allowing the deal to move forward.

The FTC filed a lawsuit in March 2021 seeking to stop Illumina's $7.1 billion deal to buy its former subsidiary Grail, arguing that the deal would slow innovation for tests that are designed to detect multiple kinds of cancer.

The judge "rejected the FTC's position that the deal would adversely affect competition in a putative market for multi-cancer early detection (MCED) tests," Illumina said in a statement.

The FTC has said that Illumina is the dominant provider of DNA sequencing for multi-cancer early detection tests, which Grail uses to make a blood test to detect cancers.

The deal would mean that Illumina would have no incentive to provide the DNA sequencing to Grail's rivals, or would have an incentive to try to raise their costs, the agency had argued.

Despite the challenge, Illumina closed the deal in August 2021 but said it would hold Grail as a separate company with regard to a European review.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington; additional reporting by Chris Sanders in Bethesda, Maryland; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

((Chris.Sanders@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202-558-8254; Reuters Messaging: chris.sanders.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

Unlocking the Potential of Gene Editing

Aug 24, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore BioTech

Explore

Most Popular