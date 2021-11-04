Markets
Illumina Revises FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday revised its financial guidance for the full year 2021.

The company now expects earnings of $4.41 to $4.51 per share and adjusted earnings of $5.50 to $5.60 per share. Earlier, the company expected earnings of $4.69 to $4.89 per share and adjusted earnings of $6.30 to $6.50 per share.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects both consolidated and core revenue growth of about 36%. Previously, the company expected revenue growth of 32% to 34%.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $5.73 per share on revenue growth of 34.40%.

