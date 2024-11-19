News & Insights

Stocks

Illumina releasing expanded version of TruSight Oncology portfolio

November 19, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Illumina (ILMN) will release TruSight Oncology 500 v2, a new version of its flagship cancer research assay to enable comprehensive genomic profiling. The assay is currently under development, with global release planned for mid-2025. Detailed plans for the product will be shared November 21 in a spotlight presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Molecular Pathology in Vancouver, British Columbia. TSO 500 v2 assesses hundreds of genes across all variant classes, and immuno-oncology biomarkers, in a single assay from one sample. At AMP, several abstracts accepted for poster presentations will demonstrate preliminary analytical performance data and automation compatibility of TSO 500 v2.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ILMN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.