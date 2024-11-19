Illumina releasing expanded version of TruSight Oncology portfolio

Illumina (ILMN) will release TruSight Oncology 500 v2, a new version of its flagship cancer research assay to enable comprehensive genomic profiling. The assay is currently under development, with global release planned for mid-2025. Detailed plans for the product will be shared November 21 in a spotlight presentation at the annual meeting of the Association of Molecular Pathology in Vancouver, British Columbia. TSO 500 v2 assesses hundreds of genes across all variant classes, and immuno-oncology biomarkers, in a single assay from one sample. At AMP, several abstracts accepted for poster presentations will demonstrate preliminary analytical performance data and automation compatibility of TSO 500 v2.

