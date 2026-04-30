Markets
ILMN

Illumina Q1 Profit Rises On Higher Revenue, Improved Margins

April 30, 2026 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported first-quarter results, with profit increasing from last year, driven by higher revenue and improved margins.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $1.09 billion from $1.04 billion in the same period last year.

The company reported net income of $134 million or $0.87 per share, compared with $131 million or $0.82 per share a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.15 from $0.97 last year.

Gross margin for the quarter improved to 66.1% from 65.6%, while operating margin improved to 19.2% from 15.8%.

"Illumina delivered a strong start to 2026, reflecting the strength of the Illumina ecosystem and progress against our strategy," said Jacob Thaysen, Chief Executive Officer of Illumina. "Demand for NovaSeq X is increasing as we help our clinical customers expand into new application areas. With our strong first quarter performance, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS guidance."

Illumina also raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects revenue between $4.52 billion and $4.62 billion, a $20 million increase at the midpoint compared to prior guidance. Adjusted earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.30 per share, compared to prior guidance of $5.05 to $5.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.