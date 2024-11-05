Illumina price target raised to $254 from $252 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Conor McNamara raised the firm’s price target on Illumina (ILMN) to $254 from $252 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3 driven by sequencing consumables strength while setting the stage for a multi-year period of double-digit earnings growth and revenue acceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

