Illumina price target raised to $254 from $252 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Conor McNamara raised the firm’s price target on Illumina (ILMN) to $254 from $252 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported a solid Q3 driven by sequencing consumables strength while setting the stage for a multi-year period of double-digit earnings growth and revenue acceleration, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ILMN:
- Illumina price target raised to $177 from $166 at TD Cowen
- Illumina price target raised to $190 from $155 at Citi
- Illumina price target raised to $145 from $135 at Barclays
- Illumina price target raised to $145 from $130 at Canaccord
- Illumina Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results Amid Strategic Expansion
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.