Illumina price target raised to $145 from $135 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Luke Sergott raised the firm’s price target on Illumina (ILMN) to $145 from $135 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says solid quarter-over-quarter NSX consumables growth shows continued demand for the 25B flowcell.
