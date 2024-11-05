Illumina price target raised to $145 from $130 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Illumina (ILMN) to $145 from $130 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is encouraged by Illumina’s Q3 results from a margin expansion perspective, while recognizing near-term growth “may remain muted.” It remains on the sidelines until tangible signs of sustainable solid performance are more apparent.

