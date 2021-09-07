Markets
ILMN

Illumina Partners With Merck To Develop Tests For Use In Identifying Specific Cancer Mutations

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) and Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) have partnered to develop and commercialize tests that identify genetic mutations used in the assessment of homologous recombination deficiency or HRD, Illumina said in a statement.

Patients whose tumors are HRD-positive may be eligible for targeted treatment by a class of precision medicines called PARP inhibitors. The HRD tests will leverage Illumina's TruSight Oncology 500 content.

Illumina noted that the partnership builds on an initial study conducted with Merck and leverages Illumina's relationship with Myriad Genetics (MYGN) to expand international access to the proprietary technology in Myriad's FDA approved myChoice CDx companion diagnostic test.

Illumina said it will develop a new HRD CDx test for the EU and the UK to aid in the identification of ovarian cancer patients with positive HRD status who are eligible for treatment with LYNPARZA or olaparib, a first-in-class PARP inhibitor, jointly developed and commercialized by Merck and AstraZeneca.

In addition, Illumina will develop and commercialize a research use only HRD assay that will be add-on content for the TruSight Oncology 500 RUO panel. Illumina plans to launch this product globally, excluding the United States and Japan.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN MRK MYGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular