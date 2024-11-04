Illumina options imply 7.5% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Illumina (ILMN) is 4.3x normal with calls leading puts 7:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.5%, or $11.64, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 4.5%.
