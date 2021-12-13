Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Illumina's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 Illumina had debt of US$1.69b, up from US$1.17b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$1.27b, its net debt is less, at about US$422.0m.

How Healthy Is Illumina's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ILMN Debt to Equity History December 13th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Illumina had liabilities of US$914.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$3.56b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.27b and US$604.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$2.60b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Illumina has a titanic market capitalization of US$58.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. But either way, Illumina has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Illumina has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.46. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 14.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Illumina's EBIT dived 16%, over the last year. If that rate of decline in earnings continues, the company could find itself in a tight spot. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Illumina can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, Illumina generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

Happily, Illumina's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But the stark truth is that we are concerned by its EBIT growth rate. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Illumina takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with Illumina , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

