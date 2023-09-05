News & Insights

Illumina names Agilent exec Jacob Thaysen as CEO

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

September 05, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Manas Mishra and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Illumina Inc ILMN.O said on Tuesday its board has named Agilent Technologies' A.N executive Jacob Thaysen as the U.S. genetic testing company's CEO.

Thaysen would replace ‍Charles Dadswell, who has been serving as Illumina's interim CEO since June.

The appointment comes months after Illumina's former CEO Francis deSouza stepped down, marking a victory for activist investor Carl Icahn.

Thaysen's appointment would become effective Sept. 25.

