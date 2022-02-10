Illumina Issues FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results, Illumina Inc. (ILMN) issued an outlook for the fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16%, earnings of $3.04 to $3.24 per share, and adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.20 per share and revenues growth of 12.60%.

The company expects Core Illumina revenue growth in the range of 13% to 15%. GRAIL revenue is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $90 million.

