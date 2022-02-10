Markets
ILMN

Illumina Issues FY22 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its fourth-quarter results, Illumina Inc. (ILMN) issued an outlook for the fiscal year 2022.

For fiscal year 2022, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 14% to 16%, earnings of $3.04 to $3.24 per share, and adjusted earnings of $4.00 to $4.20 per share.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $4.20 per share and revenues growth of 12.60%.

The company expects Core Illumina revenue growth in the range of 13% to 15%. GRAIL revenue is expected to be in the range of $70 million to $90 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular