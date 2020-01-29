Illumina Issues FY20 Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) announced, for fiscal 2020, the company targets: non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $6.80 to $7.00; and year over year revenue growth in the range of 9% to 11%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $6.91 on revenue of $3.93 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth-quarter Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders was $252 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to $197 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, a year ago.

Fourth quarter revenue was $953 million, a 10% increase compared to $867 million, prior year.

