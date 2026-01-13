BioTech
Illumina Introduces Illumina Billion Cell Atlas To Accelerate AI Drug Discovery

January 13, 2026 — 10:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN), Tuesday introduced Illumina Billion Cell Atlas, a genome-wide genetic perturbation dataset, which is built to accelerate drug discovery through AI across the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The program aims to build a 5 billion cell atlas over three years, creating the most comprehensive map of human disease biology to date.

Built under an alliance framework of the company along with AstraZeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK), and Eli Lilly (LLY), the Atlas is expected to significantly scale AI for drug discovery.

Also, Merck will leverage the Atlas to accelerate precision medicine approaches across their drug discovery pipelines.

Currently, ILMN is trading at $148.51, up 2.04 percent on the Nasdaq.

