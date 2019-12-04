Illumina Inks Deal With ArcherDX to Deliver NGS-Based IVD Kits

Illumina, Inc. ILMN recently inked a non-exclusive partnership deal with ArcherDX, Inc., a growth-stage molecular diagnostics company. Both companies aim at developing in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for ArcherDX's portfolio of next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based companion diagnostics.

However, financial terms of the deal have been kept under wraps.

Deal in Detail

Per the agreement, ArcherDX will develop IVD tests that will be performed on Illumina's NextSeq 550Dx System. In this regard, ArcherDX will be responsible for obtaining necessary regulatory approvals pertaining to each IVD kit and their commercialization following the regulatory nod.

These newly-developed IVD tests are expected to provide options for providers and patients globally. Per the press release, Illumina’s large install base and advanced sequencing systems will accelerate easy access to high-quality genomic testing by developing distributable diagnostic assays. This can be used to identify targeted therapy options and monitor the recurrence of disease in case of a wide variety of cancers.

Earlier in 2016, Illumina entered into a similar agreement with ArcherDX for the MiSeq Dx System.

Industry Prospects

Going by a MarketsAndMarkets report, the global IVD market is estimated to reach $87.93 billion by 2023 from $68.12 billion in 2018, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2%. The key factors driving the market are increasing demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and the growing adoption of fully-automated instruments plus automated laboratories.

Given the current trend and the hugely untapped potential in the NGS-based IVD market, Illumina signed this contract just at the right time.

A Peek Into Illumina’s IVD Portfolio

The company’s robust diagnostic NGS product portfolio consists of MiSeq Dx and NextSeq 550Dx platforms. The IVD test kits will be used in consonance with these platforms.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have dipped 3.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 6.5%.

