Illumina Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $112 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $257 million, or $1.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $117 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.3% to $1.20 billion from $0.95 billion last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $112 Mln. vs. $257 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.71 vs. $1.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.49 -Revenue (Q4): $1.20 Bln vs. $0.95 Bln last year.

