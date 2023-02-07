Illumina Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$140 million in Q4 vs. $112 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.89 in Q4 vs. -$0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $22 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.10 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q4 vs. $1.20 billion in the same period last year.

