Illumina Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $239 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $252 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $953 million from $867 million last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $252 Mln. vs. $197 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.70 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.58 -Revenue (Q4): $953 Mln vs. $867 Mln last year.

