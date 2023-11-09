Illumina Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$0.75 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.82 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.77 in Q3 vs. -$24.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead to the full year, Illumina has lowered its forecast, below analysts' estimates. For the fiscal year 2023, the company now expects revenue to decrease by 2% to 3% compared to fiscal year 2022. The company now expects a loss per share of $6.67 to $6.57 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.60 to $0.70.

Previously, the company expected fiscal year 2023 revenue growth of about 1% compared to fiscal year 2022. The company expected a loss per share of $2.08 to $1.93 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.90.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue growth of 0.20%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.