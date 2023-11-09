News & Insights

Markets
ILMN

Illumina Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

November 09, 2023 — 04:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$0.75 billion in Q3 vs. -$3.82 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.77 in Q3 vs. -$24.26 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $52 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.12 per share Revenue: $1.20 billion in Q3 vs. $1.12 billion in the same period last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead to the full year, Illumina has lowered its forecast, below analysts' estimates. For the fiscal year 2023, the company now expects revenue to decrease by 2% to 3% compared to fiscal year 2022. The company now expects a loss per share of $6.67 to $6.57 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.60 to $0.70.

Previously, the company expected fiscal year 2023 revenue growth of about 1% compared to fiscal year 2022. The company expected a loss per share of $2.08 to $1.93 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.75 to $0.90.

Analysts currently expect earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue growth of 0.20%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ILMN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.