Illumina Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $317 million, or $2.00 per share. This compares with $179 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221 million or $1.45 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.5% to $1.11 billion from $0.79 billion last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $221 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.14 -Revenue (Q3): $1.11 Bln vs. $0.79 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $5.60

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.