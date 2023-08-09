Illumina Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$234 million in Q2 vs. -$535 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.48 in Q2 vs. -$3.40 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q2 vs. $1.16 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.75 to $0.90

