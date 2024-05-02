Illumina Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$126 million in Q1 vs. $3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.79 in Q1 vs. $0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.04 per share Revenue: $1.08 billion in Q1 vs. $1.09 billion in the same period last year.

