Markets
ILMN

Illumina Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $173 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $859 million from $846 million last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $243 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $859 Mln vs. $846 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ILMN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular