Illumina Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Illumina Inc. (ILMN) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $173 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $233 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $243 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $859 million from $846 million last year.

Illumina Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $243 Mln. vs. $237 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.64 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q1): $859 Mln vs. $846 Mln last year.

