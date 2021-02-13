Illumina, Inc. Just Recorded A 13% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Shareholders of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 18% to US$505 following its latest annual results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.2b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Illumina surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$4.45 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ILMN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 13th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Illumina's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$3.94b in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 18% to US$5.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.94b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.00 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 19% to US$403. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Illumina analyst has a price target of US$450 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$250. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Illumina's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.8% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.6% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Illumina to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Illumina's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Illumina going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Illumina that we have uncovered.

