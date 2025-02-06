Illumina Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: $187 million in Q4 vs. -$176 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.17 in Q4 vs. -$1.11 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.92 per share Revenue: $1.104 billion in Q4 vs. $1.122 billion in the same period last year.

