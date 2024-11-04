Illumina Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: $705 million in Q3 vs. -$754 million in the same period last year. EPS: $4.42 in Q3 vs. -$4.77 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.88 per share Revenue: $1.080 billion in Q3 vs. $1.106 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: Approx. $1.07 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.05 to $4.15

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.