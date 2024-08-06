Illumina Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Illumina Inc. (ILMN):

Earnings: -$1.988 billion in Q2 vs. -$234 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$12.48 in Q2 vs. -$1.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Illumina Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $57 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.90 per share Revenue: $1.112 billion in Q2 vs. $1.176 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.80 to $3.95

