Illumina Inc (ILMN) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Juliet Cunningham -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. During the call today, we will review the financial results released after the close of market, and offer commentary on our commercial activity, after which we'll host a question-and-answer session. If you have not had a chance to review the earnings release, it can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website at illumina.com. Participating for Illumina today will be Francis deSouza, CEO; and Sam Samad, CFO. Francis will provide an update on the state of Illumina's business and Sam will review our financial results. This call today is being recorded and the audio portion will be archived in the Investor section of our website.

It is our intent that all forward-looking statements regarding our financial results and commercial activity made during today's call will be protected under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected or discussed. All forward-looking statements are based upon current available information, and Illumina assumes no obligation to update these statements. To better understand the risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, we refer you to the documents that Illumina files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Illumina's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

With that, I'll now turn over the call to Francis.

Francis deSouza -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Juliet. Good afternoon everyone. Illumina had a strong finish to 2020, with both revenue and orders setting new records. Fourth quarter revenue of $953 million, was up 20% sequentially from the third quarter. Sequencing Instruments grew 29% quarter-over-quarter. We also booked the second highest NovaSeq units during the fourth quarter, primarily driven by the August launch of our v1.5 reagents. V1.5 resulted in higher new customer growth, as well as additional HiSeq conversions. NovaSeq continues to be the market-leading sequencer as it enters its fifth year since launch. Full year 2020 revenue of $3.2 billion declined 9% year-over-year with the largest impact from the pandemic in the second quarter. Our business accelerated in the second half of the year, growing 17% compared to the first half.

In 2020, we shipped more than 2,000 sequencing systems, setting another record for mid-throughput shipments and added more than 700 new customers, which exceeded our expectations. I'd like to share some fourth quarter highlights by platform, starting with our high-throughput systems. NovaSeq consumable pull-through was at its highest level of the year at over $1.2 million per instrument. We expect NovaSeq pull-through to continue at pre-pandemic levels of $1.1 million to $1.2 million per year in 2021. The NovaSeq v1.5 reagent introduction is catalyzing a new wave of high-throughput customers as the $600 genome became a reality for labs of any size. In fact, over half of our NovaSeq system orders in 2020 were to new high throughput customers. This includes customers like Argentina's Ministry of Health, who purchased NovaSeq for infectious disease research.

The v1.5 introduction also accelerated the purchasing timeline for CellCarta, a contract research organization and a new-to-high throughput customer, who plans to use their NovaSeq to support oncology clinical trials. The v1.5reagents are also strengthening the economic case for legacy HiSeq customers to upgrade -- like the University of Oregon, who is using NovaSeq for large, single cell and epigenetics studies. We ended the year with about 1,000 active HiSeq units and in 2021, we expect continued HiSeq to NovaSeq adoption among the 320 customers yet to transition. Moving to mid-throughput, 2020 marked the second consecutive year of record placements, and the mid-throughput segment continues to provide durable growth in our core business.

Fourth quarter strength was primarily driven by the successful launches of NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000, which also drove an increase in mid-throughput consumable revenue for the full year. Looking ahead, we expect continued NextSeq expansion in 2021, particularly in the clinical segment. Notably, we received NMPA approval in China for NextSeq Dx, driving demand in local hospitals in applications like oncology and infectious disease testing. We expect this approval to drive NextSeq Dx placements and further increase our clinical presence in 2021. We added more than 500 new low-throughput customers in 2020, bringing our total to more than 6,100 customers worldwide. Our platforms hold the largest set of flow cell configurations and enable the most expansive set of supported methods with run times as fast as five hours. In the fourth quarter, we had record low-throughput consumable revenue driven by customers like Invitae, who has products in development using the MiSeq Dx.

I'll now provide updates on our Clinical and Research and Applied segments. Total sequencing consumables revenue of $2 billion was down 2% year-over-year reflecting the impact of the pandemic on academic and research institutions. By the fourth quarter of 2020, clinical sequencing run-rates actually exceeded pre-pandemic levels and research run-rates also returned to normalized pre-pandemic volumes. It was great to see how our customers successfully rebounded under these challenging circumstances. More than 43% of our sequencing consumable shipments in 2020 were to clinical customers, which includes testing for Oncology, Reproductive Health, and Genetic Disease. Clinical testing proved durable during the pandemic with clinical consumables growing about 8% year-over-year to approximately $890 million in 2020.

And in the fourth quarter, clinical consumables growth accelerated to over 20% year-over-year. In Clinical, I'll highlight first the tremendous progress made in market access and reimbursement. We believe recent landmark coverage decisions will drive greater adoption of next generation sequencing to new levels over the next several years. In Oncology, 205 million lives are now covered for tumor comprehensive genomic profiling in the U.S., and with an increasing number of targeted oncology therapies, we expect CGP to grow to be a $1 billion plus market by 2026. Additionally, Germany recently started covering tumor CGP and whole exome and whole genome for rare and undiagnosed genetic disease without restrictions.

This means that 73 million lives will have better access to CGP and whole exome and whole genome testing. In Reproductive Health, with multiple large payors expanding coverage for all pregnancies we expect NIPT coverage in the U.S. to exceed 3 million pregnancies by the end of 2021. And finally, whole genome sequencing coverage for genetic disease testing increased tenfold in 2020 and we expect WGS to become the standard of care in genetic disease as awareness and reimbursement continues to grow. With these positive reimbursement trends as a backdrop, I'll now discuss our clinical focus areas in a little more detail. Oncology testing continues to represent approximately 20% of total sequencing consumables, and it grew year-over-year driven by companies like Guardant Health, who expanded its mobile phlebotomy services to help patients access its Guardant360 liquid biopsy test during the pandemic.

This also includes Genomic Hubs in the NHS that adopted NovaSeq comprehensive genomic profiling as the standard of care in the UK, and oncology centers like Florida Cancer Specialists, a private community oncology and hematology practice with nearly 100 offices throughout Florida. Florida Cancer Specialists purchased multiple NextSeq Dx systems in 2020 to run Illumina's Trusight Oncology 500 assay in its new lab. Reproductive Health represented about 12% of sequencing consumables, with revenue and samples for our end-to-end VeriSeq NIPT solution growing over 20% in 2020. Lastly, about 10% of our sequencing consumables revenue is related to genetic disease testing. Customers continue to choose Illumina's highly accurate and scalable sequencers as their platform of choice in this area. For example, the recent collaboration between Weill Cornell Medicine and New York-Presbyterian Hospital, in partnership with the New York Genome Center, will use Illumina technology for clinical WGS in areas like cardiovascular, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.

Turning to our Research and Applied segment, revenue of approximately $1.2 billion represented just under 57% of our sequencing consumable shipments and was lower by about 6% year-over-year as customers were impacted by the pandemic. Research accelerated in the second half, growing 20% compared to the first half as researchers returned to their labs. This segment includes research in oncology and genetic disease, as well as Population Genomic and Research initiatives. Our sequencers enable programs like KDNA, a large scale Korean project aiming to sequence 1 million genomes by 2030. A service provider consortium, standardized on Illumina technology, won the competitive tender based on NovaSeq's superior technical evaluation. The program plans to complete its 7,500-genome Phase 1 by the end of the year.

The NHS commenced a phased rollout for whole genome sequencing in the fourth quarter for selected rare disease and cancer patients as part of their routine care. Once this Live Clinical Testing phase is complete, we expect the whole genome sequencing service to further ramp in the spring. We expect the All of Us program to continue to scale this year, and the NIH anticipates releasing de-identified data from 100,000 sequenced and array genotyped samples to its research portal by the end of 2021. Finally, as a leading innovator, Illumina remains steadfast in the defense of our intellectual property globally. We received injunctions against BGI for patent infringement in the U.S., Germany, UK, Spain, Sweden and Finland. We remain confident that our IP portfolio affords strong protection for Illumina's innovations now and well into the future.

And now, I'll turn it over to Sam.

Sam Samad -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Francis. As Francis discussed, we had record fourth quarter revenue that grew slightly year-over-year to $953 million, driven by 1% growth in sequencing offset by an 8% decline in microarrays. Total sequencing revenue reached a record of $846 million, which represented 89% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020 and grew 19% sequentially. Sequencing consumables revenue grew 5% compared to the prior year period and 20% sequentially. Sequencing instruments revenue was roughly flat year-over-year and grew 29% sequentially and sequencing service and other was down 15% compared to the prior year period due to IVD partnership revenue recognized last year. Moving to regional results, the Americas revenue grew 14% sequentially.

Revenue in the region was 2% lower compared to the prior year quarter, which was primarily driven by one-time technology access fees for an IVD partnership and lower DTC revenue. These items were partially offset by sequencing consumables. The Americas had record sequencing product revenue in the fourth quarter, driven by clinical customers. EMEA delivered record revenue of $285 million representing 34% sequential growth and 2% growth year-over-year driven by strong instrument revenue from NovaSeq. We also saw certain customers in emerging countries taking their first NovaSeq shipments. Greater China grew 16% sequentially and 3% year-over-year to $96 million and had its highest sequencing instrument revenue quarter since 2017, driven in part by growing demand in hospitals.

Subsequent to Q4, we also announced the Sequoia Capital China Genomics Incubator, which builds on our other incubator efforts in Silicon Valley and the UK. Together, we will partner with leading entrepreneurs in China to build genomics start-up companies to create breakthrough genomics applications and clinical sequencing solutions. Finally, APJ revenue of $77 million was up 24% sequentially and up 5% from the prior year period. For the full year, the region was roughly flat compared to 2019 with full year growth in sequencing consumables. Moving to gross margin and operating expenses, I will highlight non-GAAP results, which include stock-based compensation. I encourage you to review the GAAP reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, which can be found in today's release and the supplementary data available on our website.

Please note that all subsequent references to net income and earnings per share refer to the results attributable to Illumina shareholders. As expected, non-GAAP gross margin of 66.9% decreased approximately 50 basis points sequentially. Year-over-year, fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin was down 330 basis points primarily due to a one-time inventory write down in Q4, one-time IVD partnership revenue in the year ago quarter, and higher freight costs related to COVID-19. Non-GAAP operating expenses of $439 million were up $74 million sequentially, as expected, reflecting the extra week in the fourth quarter, variable compensation expenses and other investments. Non-GAAP operating margin was 20.9%, down from 21.4% in the third quarter.

Non-GAAP other income of $20 million was $13 million higher sequentially due to gains on short term investments sold as we repositioned our investment portfolio for the anticipated funding of the GRAIL acquisition. The non-GAAP tax rate of 18.4% was up from last quarter due to a discrete charge related to a tax structure initiative in the fourth quarter. The sequential increase of our tax rate in Q4 was also impacted by discrete tax benefits in the third quarter of 2020 related to prior year return adjustments. For the fourth quarter of 2020, GAAP net income was $257 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net income was $179 million, or $1.22 per diluted share. Moving to cash flow and balance sheet items, cash flow from operations was $406 million. DSO of 50 days compared to 53 days last quarter driven by revenue linearity.

Fourth quarter capital expenditures were $62 million and free cash flow was $344 million. We repurchased $280 million of stock in the fourth quarter. We ended the year with approximately $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. Our weighted average diluted share count for the quarter was 147 million. Moving now to 2021 guidance; we expect full year 2021 revenue to grow in the range of 17% to 20% or $3.79 billion to $3.89 billion representing an increase of approximately $599 million at the midpoint. For the full year 2021, at the midpoint of our revenue guidance range, we expect sequencing revenue to grow approximately 20%. This includes sequencing consumable growth of around 20%. We expect sequencing system revenue to grow 33% year-over-year driven by placements of NovaSeq due to continued HiSeq conversions, and the adoption of v1.5 reagents, as well as placements of NextSeq due to NextSeq 2000 and Dx demand and arrays to grow approximately 5% compared to 2020.

We expect full year non-GAAP gross margin to modestly improve from 2020 reflecting increased leverage from higher volumes and cost savings initiatives partially offset by product mix, and IVD partnership revenue in the first quarter of 2020. We expect 2021 operating margin to be approximately 24%. As volumes increase and freight charges normalize, we expect both gross and operating margins to improve in the second half of 2021 and be above the full year average. We expect other income to be about $40 million lower than 2020 due to the gains in the fourth quarter of 2020, lower interest rates, and shorter duration investments in anticipation of the close of the GRAIL acquisition. We expect GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $4.76 to $5.01, and non-GAAP earnings per share in the range of $5.10 to $5.35.

And we expect diluted shares outstanding in 2021 to be approximately 147 million. Moving to the first quarter of 2021, we are raising our previous expectations, and we now expect high-single digit revenue growth compared to the first quarter of 2020. We expect sequential improvement in non-GAAP gross margin; sequential decline in non-GAAP operating expenses similar to historical seasonality; non-GAAP Other income to be significantly lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 due to the one-time gain on short term investments previously discussed; and as a result, we expect non-GAAP EPS to be slightly higher compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

I'll hand the call back over to Francis for his final remarks.

Francis deSouza -- President & Chief Executive Officer

We're off to a strong start in 2021. We're seeing strength in our core business and are playing an essential role in the emerging surveillance effort necessary to fight the pandemic. In the past couple of months, as new, more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants have emerged there has been a growing recognition of the need for COVID surveillance around the globe, with countries like UK, Australia, Canada and Germany leading the way in deploying national surveillance infrastructures. In the U.S., the proposed budget package contains $1.75 billion for the CDC to conduct, expand, and improve activities to sequence genomes, identify mutations, and survey the transmission of viruses including SARS-CoV-2.

Sequencing-based surveillance is one of the key elements in the fight against this pandemic, and it's also becoming clear that sequencing and surveillance are becoming mainstream in the defense against infectious disease. This global surveillance infrastructure being built right now will be instrumental in identifying future outbreaks -- including coronaviruses, antimicrobial resistance and bioterrorism. Illumina is proud to be at the forefront of this important work. We'd also like to congratulate Nobel Laureate and Illumina Board member, Dr. Frances Arnold, who was named as Co-Chair of the U.S. President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. We believe the recent appointments of highly experienced scientists signal the Administration's focus on science, including genomics, to improve life in the U.S. for everyone.

Finally, we continue to expect to close the GRAIL acquisition in the second half of this year, enabling us to help accelerate the adoption of early cancer detection screening, and open up the largest application for genomics by far. We are looking forward to GRAIL launching Galleri in Q2. We see a vast number of opportunities ahead of us and there has never been a more exciting time to be in genomics and at Illumina.

Now, I'll invite the operator to open for Q&A.

Juliet Cunningham -- Vice President, Investor Relations

Francis deSouza -- President & Chief Executive Officer

Sam Samad -- Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

