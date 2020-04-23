Illumina (ILMN) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Illumina, Inc. ILMN is slated to release first-quarter 2020 results on Apr 30, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings of $1.70 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.9%. Over the trailing four quarters, its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average positive beat being 16.6%.



Let's discuss the factors that are likely to have impacted its performance in the quarter.



Factors at Play



Illumina, which has a strong international presence, is likely to been affected by the lockdowns imposed in several nations to control the spread of coronavirus. This is because such restrictions have postponed non-emergency and elective healthcare healthcare activities.

It is to be noted that the company’s first-quarter 2020 preliminary results were strong overall. According to the company, in the quarter, strong sequencing consumable revenues more than offset the coronavirus-led disruption on its system sales toward the quarter-end.

Here we take a look at the company’s core segments and how they might have performed otherwise in Q1.



Sequencing Products



For the past few quarters, Illumina has been registering strong growth in its sequencing portfolio, offset by a decline in arrays revenues and HiSeq consumable shipments. This is likely to have continued in the first quarter as well. However, softness within the DTC (direct-to-consumer) market is expected to have dented the company’s array business in the first quarter, as was the case in the last reported quarter.



However, Illumina is upbeat about the accelerating adoption of comprehensive genomic profiling and the next-generation sequencing tests.



Illumina’s NovaSeq consumable pull-through was quite impressive and total sequencing consumable revenue was robust in the fourth quarter. This was driven by expansion of sequencing volume and partly by the fully-operating UK Biobank. The trend is expected to have continued in the first quarter 2020, as stated in the preliminary results of the company. However, like the fourth quarter, conversion from HiSeq is likely to have continued in the first quarter, thus denting revenues.



NextSeq, which witnessed increased customer adoption in the fourth quarter, is likely to have maintained its momentum. The strong fourth-quarter NextSeq system shipments are expected to have continued on high NextSeq DX uptake.



The first quarter has most likely seen revenue contribution from the new NextSeq 1000 and NextSeq 2000 systems as well.



However, we are wary about results of the company’s Low-Throughput system family shipments — including MiSeq, MiniSeq and iSeq. We anticipate this segment’s revenues to lag expectations in the first quarter primarily due to persisting softness in MiniSeq, like the last reported quarter.



Sequencing Service



The Sequencing Services portfolio is likely to have seen a drop in revenue growth due to lower IVD licensing, as witnessed during the fourth-quarter earnings call. However, oncology development revenues are expected to have maintained its growth momentum. Strength in oncology development is expected to have contributed to the top line in the quarter. However, we are apprehensive that declining Gel sequencing volumes have most likely dented revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter, as was the case in the last reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter total sequencing revenues is pegged at $757 million, suggesting a decrease of 9.6% from the last reported quarter.



Preliminary Results



In the to-be-reported quarter, Illumina expects a rise in total revenues of 1.4% on a year-over-year basis to $858 million, subject to quarter-end closing adjustments.



However, the company withdrew its 2020 revenue and earnings per share guidance as it is not able to gauge the extent of severity and duration of the outbreak.



Q1 Estimates



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues of $856.9 million suggests growth of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



However, the consensus mark for earnings of $1.26 per share indicates a 21.3% decline from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.



What Our Quantitative Model Predicts



Per our proven model, a stock with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) along with a positive Earnings ESP has good chances of beating estimates. This is the case here as you can see:



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.



Earnings ESP: Illumina has an Earnings ESP of +0.62%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



